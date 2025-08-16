 
Geo News

'WWE' star Logan Paul marries model Nina Agdal

The YouTuber and the model entered to new chapter of their relationship

By
Maliha Javed
|

August 16, 2025

Logan Paul ties knot with model Nina Agdal
Logan Paul ties knot with model Nina Agdal

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are happily married now!

The WWE star, who gained fame from YouTub, has officially tied the knot on Friday, August 15, in a romantic ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.

The intimate wedding ceremony of the 30-year-old influencer and the 33-year-old model was attended by close family and friends, including the couple's 10-month-old baby daughter Esme.

WWE star Logan Paul marries model Nina Agdal

Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul, who joined the ceremony along with his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, shared an emotional glimpse of Logan and Nina's big day.

He posted a sweet clip of the couple saying vows on his Instagram account.

Expressing his love for the newlywed couple, Jake wrote on the clip, “I’ve seriously been crying.”

In the video, Nina can be seen flaunting her white strapless, corseted lace gown, while Paul donned a white suit jacket with a black bow tie and black trousers.

This came after the pair was spotted spending quality time in pre-wedding festivities at Villa d’Este in Cernobbio, where they were seen kayaking, holding hands, and swimming together.

Back in July 2023, the couple announced their engagement, with a social media post captioning “Engaged to my best friend,” alongside photos from the proposal.

The couple first met at an event in New York City in 2022 and from here their love story began.

In April 2024, the pair announced that they are expecting their first child together and welcomed daughter, Esmé Agdal Paul, on September 29, 2024.

'Freakier Friday' director teases his bigger twist for third film
'Freakier Friday' director teases his bigger twist for third film
Sarah Jessica Parker hints at Carrie Bradshaw's potential future
Sarah Jessica Parker hints at Carrie Bradshaw's potential future
Mason Gooding confirms 'Scream 7' return: 'Incredibly gratifying'
Mason Gooding confirms 'Scream 7' return: 'Incredibly gratifying'
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's recent relationship dynamics explained
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's recent relationship dynamics explained
New details about Kelly Clarkson's ex husband Brandon Blackstock emerge
New details about Kelly Clarkson's ex husband Brandon Blackstock emerge
Olivia Munn pens heartfelt note to 'happiest baby' daughter Mei
Olivia Munn pens heartfelt note to 'happiest baby' daughter Mei
'Home Alone' director Chris Columbus gives verdict on reboot
'Home Alone' director Chris Columbus gives verdict on reboot
Patrick Mahomes spills secret to long lasting relationship with Brittany
Patrick Mahomes spills secret to long lasting relationship with Brittany