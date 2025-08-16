Kim Kardashian gives glimpse of 'biker boys' Saint, Psalm

Kim Kardashian shares sweet insight into sons Saint, Psalm's new hobby

Kim Kardashian is spending some quality time with her sons.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 15, to share some insights into her sons, Psalm and Saint's, new hobby, dirt biking.

In the candid post, she posted snaps of the two young boys riding their dirt bikes together in a driveway.

The proud mom, expressing her admiration for her sons, wrote in the caption, "Biker Boys."

For the unversed, Kim shares sons Psalm, 6-year-old and Saint, nine-year-old, as well as daughters, North, 11 and Chicago, 7, with ex-husband Kanye West.

This came after the SKIMS founder threw Psalm's 6th Psalm's Deadpool & Wolverine-themed back in May.

Back in November 2024, Kim opened up about raising her and Kanye's kids by herself alone.

“I think you and I've mostly connected on parenting,” Kim said to pal Zoe Winkler on the iHeartRadio's What in the Winkler? podcast. “And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you're in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us.”

“But sometimes in the middle of the night,” she continued, “when they're all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up—it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’ And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, basically raising four kids by myself.”