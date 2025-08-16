Sean Kingston sentenced to over 3 years in prison

Sean Kingston gets over 3 years prison sentence in fraud case

Sean Kingston has been sentenced to over three and a half year in prison on being found guilty in a $1 million wire fraud case.

The Fire Burning hitmaker, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was convicted on five charges, including four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Kingston' mother, Janice Turner, who was arrested alongside him in May 2024, received a five-year prison sentence last month. Both now face restitution hearings scheduled for October.

According to court documents, Kingston and his mother ran the scam between April 2023 and March 2024.

Prosecutors alleged that the pair used Kingston’s celebrity status and social media following to persuade businesses into handing over luxury goods in exchange for promised promotion on his platforms. Items reportedly included jewelry, designer watches, a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade, and a 19-foot television.

Prosecutors said that Kingston or his mom would text them fake receipts when payment was due. However, victims were either never paid or had to go through the legal route to get their money.

Before his sentencing, Kingston appealed to Judge David S. Leibowitz for leniency, requesting house arrest and citing his charitable contributions. He also apologized in court, saying he had “learned from his mistakes.” The judge, however, rejected his plea, ordering him into custody immediately.