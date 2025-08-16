Prince William prepares to destroy remaining Prince Andrew's privileges?

Prince William vows 'free from scandal' royal family amid Prince Andrew drama

Prince William has reportedly given a clear signal about his intentions when he becomes a King.

According to a report by RadarOnline, the Prince of Wales has shared his plans of a scandal free monarchy amid his uncle Prince Andrew drama.

William has told his inner circle, “The public deserves to know their monarchy is free from scandal.”

The brother of King Charles, Andrew has become the most unpopular royals in modern history following his decades of controversy.

Now, William is not set to follow in the footsteps of Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth to keep family disputes private, instead he will reportedly break traditions and make sure to remove his uncle’s titles.

A former courtier told the outlet, “William is far more hard-nosed than Charles when it comes to protecting the monarchy's reputation.”

“He's fully aware of the harm Andrew has caused to the monarchy's reputation and won't shy away from actions his grandmother or father may have steered clear of,” they added of the Prince William

The source noted, “Andrew's Dukedom could be up for discussion when William takes the throne.”

This comes after the latest controversy surrounding Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. In Andrew Lownie’s new biography, titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, some shocking revelations have been made.

One of the claims include that the Duke of York made some “nasty” and “unkind” remarks about the Prince of Wales’ wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.