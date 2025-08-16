King Charles trying to numb 'pain and despair' as cancer battle worsens

King Charles admits he knows 'the end is coming' amid cancer struggle

King Charles is doing everything as he fights a losing battle with cancer.

RadarOnline revealed that Charles has admitted he’s fighting a losing battle as insiders claimed that he said, “I'm doing everything I can.”

The source revealed, “Charles is 76 and is now very frail. He knows the end is coming.”

“He is now shuffling around with a cane – and hitting the bottle, and in particular whisky, to numb the pain and despair he feels,” they noted.

Adding, “It's a sad end for him, but as he keeps telling everyone, he is doing his best to keep a stiff upper lip.”

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in early 2024, when he underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace made an announcement of Charles' cancer diagnosis in February 2024. After taking some time off, the monarch returned to public appearances from mid 2024.

However, Charles was also briefly hospitalized due to temporary side effects from his ongoing treatment in March 2025.

Most recently, King Charles made an appearance at a VJ Day event on August 15, 2025 alongside Queen Camilla.

During this appearance the King also received a salute from 105-year-old veteran for attending the event despite ongoing cancer battle which brought both King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla to tears.