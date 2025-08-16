Jennifer Aniston's new romance sparks concerns among friends

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis romance sparks concerns among her friends

Jennifer Aniston has sparked concerns among her close pals as her relationship with new boyfriend Jim Curtis is moving too fast.

Insiders recently told RadarOnline that as the Friends alum seeks guidance from her beau Curtis, who’s a hypnotherapist, to deal with stalker trauma, her pals are concerned.

Aniston previously admitted that the incident in which a 48-year-old man drove into the gates of her LA home has left her “constantly on edge.”

Now, insider told the outlet that her hypnotherapist partner has been “guiding her through breathing exercises and visualization to reduce the constant hypervigilance she's been feeling.”

“She's had trouble sleeping since the incident, and this is helping her reclaim some peace of mind,” the source close to the actress noted.

However, Aniston’s pals have reportedly warned her that Curtis is acting like a gold-digger.

The source stated, “He's moving into her home after just weeks of dating, and she's been covering the costs of their travel and retreats.”

Another source noted, “He's very different from anyone she's dated before – he's not chasing the celebrity scene, and that's refreshing for her.”

Jennifer Aniston, famously known for her role of Rachel Green in Friends, met Jim Curtis earlier this year through a mutual friend.