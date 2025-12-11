Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's first Christmas season after marriage

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez give rare glimpse of cosy home

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco appear to be basking in the glory of their newly married life as the singer commemorated in a series of pictures.

The 33-year-old actress and songstress took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 10, and shared a carousel of her recent highlights with husband, 37.

The Only Murders In the Building star chose a picture of herself at home, with no makeup, resting her head on the music producer’s shoulder while he appeared to be kissing her forehead.

The candid photo was followed by the couple’s different adventures, as they sat together in a pink-hued lighting and smiled, the Christmas décor at their home, and many of them together posing or making silly faces.

Gomez closed the post with a picture of herself leaning over the Roses hitmaker, who was sitting at the table, and kissing his cheek.

The Disney alum’s fans flocked to the comments and expressed their delight at seeing her so happy, with one writing, "Happy Selena is my favourite."

Another gushed, “Cuties!”

While Blanco and Gomez celebrated their first Christmas together in 2024, after they had been dating for an year, this year would mark their first as spouses.