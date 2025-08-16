Where do Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stand after birthday snub?

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet still together?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly still trying to make it work amid their long-distance relationship.

Speculation began earlier this week when the Wonka star was absent from Jenner’s 28th birthday celebrations. The makeup mogul also stirred conversation after posting on Instagram Stories that she was listening to breakup songs on repeat.

However, a source insists that the couple is still together, citing that the time apart is due to their busy schedules.

“They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in Budapest, and Kylie’s been busy working too,” the insider explained. “She visited him in July, but even though she has a private jet, it’s still a 12-hour flight. She’s a mom with a lot of responsibilities in LA, while Timothée’s schedule is grueling with very little downtime.”

Despite the separation, the couple is reportedly staying connected. “They FaceTime almost every day. They miss each other, but they’re fine and making it work,” the source added.

Another insider noted that Chalamet’s travels aren’t slowing down anytime soon as production for Dune is set to continue in Jordan and Abu Dhabi.

Jenner and Chalamet first sparked romance rumors in April 2023 and went public with their relationship later that year.