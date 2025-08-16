 
Denzel Washington shares his two cents on cancel culture

Denzel Washington reveals what he considers 'being canceled' in a recent interview

August 16, 2025

Denzel Washington doesn't concern himself with cancel culture.

In a recent interview, the actor was asked for his take on the subject, to which he asked the interviewer, Jillian Hardeman-Webb, to elaborate.

"It means you lose public support," Webb explained, to which Washington replied, "Who cares?"

"What made public support so important to begin with?" he added, while promoting his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, alongside frequent collaborator and director Spike Lee.

Hardeman-Webb replied that "followers now are currency," but Washington remained unfazed.

"I don't care who's following who," he said. "You can’t lead and follow at the same time, and you can’t follow and lead at the same time. I don't follow anybody. I follow the heavenly spirit. I follow God, I don't follow man. I have faith in God. I have hope in man, but look around, it ain't working out so well."

Washington reiterated that he doesn't care about being "followed," justifying, "You can't be canceled if you haven't signed up. Don't sign up."

Highest 2 Lowest is out now.

