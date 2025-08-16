King Charles Sandringham Estate announces closure for major reason

Sandringham Estate, the private country retreat to King Charles and Queen Camilla, has announced its closure for few days due to major reason.

The announcement of closure was made on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the estate said, “What a brilliant first night of @heritagelivefestivals, It was a truly fantastic evening with the Pet Shop Boys, Scissor Sisters, and Dave Pearce, creating a great atmosphere here on The Estate.”

“We can't wait to welcome everyone to the Mariah Carey concert this evening!”

It further announced, “Just a friendly reminder that The Sandringham Estate will be closed to general visitors from 14th to 17th August for this concert series. This includes our The House & Gardens, Visitor Centre car parks, Courtyard facilities (café and restaurant), and play area.”

The Sandringham Estate adds, “We look forward to welcoming everyone back from 18th August onwards. Thank you for your understanding.”

Sandringham has been the private home of the monarch since 1862, when Queen Victoria purchased it for her son, the future King Edward VII.

Last week, it also announced, “Summer holidays are in full swing, and The Sandringham Estate has a host of wonderful experiences this August.

“Get ready for fantastic creative workshops, concerts from music legends, mini golf fun, and the chance to explore our magnificent House and Gardens looking their very best.”