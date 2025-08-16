Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton, William after 'really difficult times'

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement about Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.

The palace has confirmed the Wales family will relocate later this year, according to the GB News.

The Kensington Palace spokesperson tells GB News: “The Wales family will move house later this year.”

The publication believes the family's "forever home" is expected to be Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom property within Windsor Great Park.

It further says Kate Middleton and Prince William plan to complete their relocation before Christmas.

Earlier, the royal insider told the Sun, "Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times."

The insider further says the relocation offers Kate, William and their kids "an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind."

They claimed, “This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home.”

The Daily Mail recently also reported that William and Kate are considering upsizing to a grander residence.

The insiders had claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales could be leaving the four-bed for Fort Belvedere, where King Edward VIII lived before and after his abdication.