Prince Harry uncle extends invites for celebration as reunion looms

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, who still maintains a close relationship with his nephew Prince Harry, is making preparation for a celebration at his residence in UK, Althorp House.

The Duke of Sussex last visited his uncle in late August 2024 to attend the funeral of Diana’s brother-in-law Lord Robert Fellowes. It had for the first time since 2022 brought Harry and William under the same roof, but they did reportedly did not even look at each other’s direction.

Meanwhile, the 9th Earl Spencer had welcomed Harry to live in his mother’s childhood home, as it was considered more secure than any of the royal residences. According to reports, Harry has won his police protection appeal and the UK Home Office just has to make an announcement for the verdict.

In the meantime, Charles Spencer is hosting an event which invites writers a retreat.

“The sunny view from Althorp’s Library window this morning, into the Deer Park and beyond,” he announced on Saturday. “I’m sending out invitations this weekend to authors to come to speak at the Althorp Literary Festival, which will take place here on Friday 9, Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 May.”

He continued, “Those who’ve already confirmed they are coming to speak, and stay the night, include @prueleith @antonywb11 Jung Chang @justinepicardie and Tim Bouverie,” adding that Prof Cat Jarman will also be speaking alongside him.

“The Library becomes the speakers’ green room during the festival - a place for them to relax, make new friends, and be spoilt. Writing is a solitary profession, and I want this Festival to properly celebrate books and writers - all in a very relaxed and happy way.”

If Harry's protection is approved, it is anticipated that the Duke, along with his family could be visiting his mother's childhood home soon. And Charles Spencer would gladly welcome them.