Meghan Markle receives brutal reminder ahead of big 2026 As Ever plans

Meghan Markle seems to be going through many changes at once as Prince Harry pursues a reconciliation with his family and the Duchess of Sussex has a big task ahead of her.

However, mending the royal rift may not be on Meghan’s mind at the moment as she has a different priority as her lifestyle brand comes under intense scrutiny. Even though sources have hinted at a possible international expansion plan for As Ever, a royal expert believes it is only a brutal reminder of what’s to come.

“My take is that Meghan Markle’s post-royal career is no longer a journey. It’s a loop,” Lee Cohen, a US-based columnist and royal commentator the Daily Express. “A doom loop, it seems Launch. Hype. Disappointment. Rebrand. Repeat.”

The comment comes after the inventory numbers were exposed, suggesting that millions of dollars’ worth products haven’t been sold yet. Sources previously told The Sun that As Ever stock had been “beefed up” to meet the new demands as “part of the international expansion plan” and ship outside of US including Britain.

“By 2026, the pattern isn’t just familiar — it’s exhausting,” the expert noted. “Her revolving door of staff will tell us, again, that this project is the real one. They will insist, again, that critics ‘don’t get it’. And once more, the audience will quietly drift away.”

The expert insisted that there will be more launches followed by “breathless announcements” and “more delusional insistence” to imply that the business is doing great. However, Lee gave a scathing verdict claiming that there will be “zero breakthroughs” with “No relevance”.

“Just diminishing returns and public exhaustion and alienation,” he added.