Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take bold stand against threat to children

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle embark on mission to protect children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a decisive step to protect Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and other children, emabarking on a mission to safeguard kids.

The Sussexes have sounded the alarm and declared war against social media's dangers to shield the children from falling victims to its pitfalls.

Meghan and Harry urged the online platforms to make new rules that are thoughtful and evidence-based.

The couple feel proud to be a part of the work combating the dangers of social media for children, urging concerned to take bold steps to make artificial intelligence (AI) and digital spaces safer.

Undoubtedly, the tech industry is developing so quickly and impacting child safety. Their fear seems to be geniune amid the rapid development, voicing to make strict laws to keep the platforms on track.

Harry and Meghan spoke to Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price, authors of The Amazing Generation: Your Guide To Fun And Freedom In A Screen-Filled World, about their research.

The conversation was published on Oprah Daily, where Harry said: "Over the years, we’ve worked with you on how the digital space is deeply affecting our collective and mental, emotional and physical health."

"And obviously, a huge congratulations to you and the outcome of your research, which has created a parent-led movement which is astonishing and much needed."

On Friday, Downing Street slammed changes to Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok, which allegedly has the capability to generate inappropriate images of children, tailored to user prompts.

Grok's image editing is now only available to paying users, but the Prime Minister's spokesman said the changes are "not a solution" and only serve to make creating deepfakes a "premium service" and are "insulting" to victims of misogyny and sexual violence.