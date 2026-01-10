Zara Tindall makes major career move amid Australia visit

Zara Tindall, who is a non-working member of the royal family, quietly took a big stride in her career prospects alongside performing her duties as patron to a charity.

Despite her position in the frim, King Charles’s niece has always obliged to take on tasks to support the royal family as her mother, Princess Anne, remains one of the hardest working members of the family.

On Friday, Zara took on the role of a model as she supported her long-running collaboration with a jewellery brand. 11 years ago, Zara launched her joint collection and she marked the milestone with modelling gig.

“Zara Tindall Collection by Calleija. Where timeless design meets modern sophistication — the Zara Tindall Collection by Calleija,” the description under the newly released footage.

The collection was originally unveiled in London in June 2015 under its earlier branding, The Zara Phillips Collection by Calleija, after she and the designer John Calleija worked together on the range.

The new drop came as Zara is in Australia with her husband Mike Tindall to attend the Magic Millions racing carnival.

She recently stepped out on Friday, dressed to the nines, to hand out an award at the Magic Millions Racing Women Awards, a cause close to her heart.

Zara serves as Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women, and was a key part of their social media launch in 2024.