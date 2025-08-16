Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence after Nicola Peltz blamed for snubbing David, Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham defends Nicola Peltz after family feud explodes

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s longstanding feud with David Beckham and Victoria continues.

However, the tensions have intensified after the young couple’s decision to reportedly not invite Brooklyn’s parents in their vow renewal ceremony.

Now, insiders have claimed that Brooklyn is heartbroken as his wife Nicola is being painted as “viper” within their family feud.

An insider told The Mirror, “It’s so rooted in misogyny that all of the heat for his parents not being invited is on Nicola.”

“Everyone seems to forget that Brooklyn is an adult man and fully capable of speaking out. Nicola would have respected all that he chose,” the source added.

They went on to add, “It breaks Brooklyn’s heart to see his wife being painted as this vixen and viper.”

It is worth mentioning that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony on August 2, 2025.

While the actress and filmmaker’s family attended the ceremony, David Beckham and Victoria were notably absent.

Later, sources claimed that the famous Hollywood couple was heartbroken after the snub.

“She found out about the vow renewal through the press, just like everyone else, and it was like a punch to the stomach,” the source told Closer Magazine of Victoria.