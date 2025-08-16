Quentin Tarantino reveals 'crazy' reason for cancelling ‘The Movie Critic'

Quentin Tarantino reveals reason for cancelling ‘The Movie Critic’

Quentin Tarantino just revealed he "wasn't really that excited" about The Movie Critic.

The 62-year-old iconic director has long declared he would retire after making his 10th film after previously announcing what his last project would be.

Speaking on The Church of Tarantino podcast, the Kill Bill filmmaker was "very happy" with what he had originally written.

What initially began as an eight-part series turned into a script for a feature film, but ultimately during pre-production, all enthusiasm was lost.

He said: “No one’s waiting for this thing per se. I mean, I can do it whenever I want. I mean, it’s already written. So OK, let me just not start it right now.”

“Let me try writing it as a movie and let me see if it’s better that way. And I was like, ‘Oh, OK, no, I think this is going to be the movie.’ And then it wasn’t. I pulled the plug on it. And the reason I pulled the plug, it’s a little crazy,” the Django Unchained creator further mentioned.

Additionally, Tarantino explained he "really, really likes" The Movie Critic but it had given him a "challenge."

"There was a challenge that I gave to myself when I did it. Can I take the most boring profession in the world and make it an interesting movie?” he said.

“Every Tarantino title promises so much, except The Movie Critic,” the award-winning filmmaker opened up, adding, “Who wants to see a TV show about a f***ing movie critic? Who wants to see a movie called The Movie Critic? If I can actually make a movie or a TV show about somebody who watches movies interesting, that is an accomplishment...”

"“I was so excited about the writing, but I wasn’t really that excited about dramatizing what I wrote once we were in pre-production,” Quentin Tarantino admitted as he concluded the conversation.