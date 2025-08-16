 
Quentin Tarantino gets honest about Netflix's spinoff

Quentin Tarantino explains why David Fincher was the right director for Netflix's spinoff

August 16, 2025

The spinoff of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will come on Netflix, focusing on Brad Pitt's character, stuntman Cliff Booth.

However, the Academy-winning director is not directing the upcoming movie; instead, he passed the torch to David Fincher.

Explaining his reason for not doing it, Quentin said on the platform dedicated to discussing his films called The Church of Tarantino podcast.

"I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked. It just kind of unenthused me,” he shared. “This last movie, I’ve got to not know what I’m doing again. I’ve got to be in uncharted territory.”

The filmmaker then gushed about David, who he said is the right director to adapt his work.

"I think me and David Fincher are the two best directors. So the idea that David Fincher actually wants to adapt my work, to me, shows a level of seriousness towards my work that I think needs to be taken into account,” the 62-year-old noted.

However, not directing does not mean Quentin has not attached to the project in any way, as he will write the script and serve as a producer.

“I’m moving back and forth between here and Israel, so I won’t be on the set every day and everything. But, yeah, I’ll be around if they need me to do something, you know, I will,” the Pulp Fiction said.

It's unclear when The Adventures of Cliff Booth will be out, but a recent report indicated the shooting is ongoing on the film.

