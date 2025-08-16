Lindsay Lohan makes shocking admission about her music career

Lindsay Lohan says she still loves making music

Lindsay Lohan has made a shocking admission about her music career.

The actress and singer, who hasn’t released anything for years, admitted that she still writes music.

Lohan released her debut album in 2004, titled, Speak, and then a year later she released her second studio album, A Little More Personal (Raw).

Speaking with Bustle, the 2000s icon said, “I love making music.”

“It's all about timing for me. I still write, so I have some stuff written down,” she added.

Lohan went on to add, “If I did do something, maybe I'd do it with my sister (Ali Lohan), 'cause she writes beautiful music and her voice is just insane.”

However, Lindsay Lohan admitted that she has no plans to release new music in the near future.

Yet, she might deliver the full version of her 2019 track Xanax for her fans.

“I know, I have to. It's annoying already. I have to discuss (it) with the label,” the actress added.

This comes as Lohan has been making headlines with her latest film, Freakier Friday. The film is a sequel to 2003 film Freaky Friday.

In the sequel, the actress’ character Anna Coleman reunites with her girl band, Pink Slip and performs an original track.