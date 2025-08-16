Taylor Lautner reflects on summer adventures with furry friends

Photo: Taylor Lautner gets candid about great summer with furry friends

Taylor Lautner recently got candid about his summer adventures.

While speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, Taylor Lautner opened up about his partnership with a dog food company and what it’s been like traveling and adventuring with his dogs, Remi and Lily.

“We really wanted to put an emphasis on spending this summer outdoors and in nature a lot," he explained.

"They got their Blue Buffalo in them, helping fuel them along the way,” the Twilight alum added.

Before signing off from the topic, the actor, who once dated Taylor Swift, shared, “It's been a great summer so far, and we're going to keep it going.”

During the same chat, the star admitted that he and his wife, Tay, were TV buddies, who regularly debate about Jenny Han’s hit romantic series, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The actor said, “My wife watches that show religiously.”

“I feel like because of my roots, I have to be Team Jer,” he added and referred to his role in Twilight by saying, “But that's just because I feel like I have to. I feel like [Jeremiah] resonates a lot with Jacob.”

“I know that'll irritate a lot, a lot of fans,” he said in conclusion.