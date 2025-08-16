Jamie Dornan gets candid about rare grief after losing father

Photo: Jamie Dornan makes shock claim about grief: 'Awful losses'

Jamie Dornan recently weighed in on his life as an orphan in his late 30s.

During his confessional on Radio Times Magazine, the acting sensation opened up about thinking of himself as an orphan in his late 30s

Describing the feeling as “strange,” the 41-year-old actor disclosed, “My first thought was that I was an orphan.”

“Grief is a very everyday part of my life. I’m in the shadow of it,” he added.

For those unversed, Jamie was aged 15 when his mum died of cancer. To make things worse, the following year, four of his best friends were also killed in a car crash.

He was again plunged into grief when his famed gynaecologist dad Jim Dornan met his demise at the age of 72 in 2021 after being stricken with Covid.

Nonetheless, Jamie admitted that he found inner strength as a way to cope with the “awful losses.”

“I’ve probably experienced more than your average and it’s strengthened me in loads of ways.I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone, but I do think there is something that emboldens you when you experience loss like that,” he continued.

Jamie also disclosed, “My dad said to me when my mum died, ‘You can’t let the death of your mother be the thing that defines you.’”

“And I’ve tried not to – even though internally, I think it does in lots of different ways,” they remarked in conclusion.