Kylie Jenner ‘mom duties' coming in way of Timothée Chalamet romance?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are working hard towards keeping their romance afloat.

The makeup mogul and her actor boyfriend have not been able to meet each other, considering their tough schedule, but are happier about their respective places.

“They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She visited him in July."

"But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours," the source adds. "She’s a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime.”

“They're making it work though,” the insider continues. “They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine.”