Jason Momoa reacts to his son acting in big film

Jason Momoa is over the moon about his son debuting in 'Dune: Part Three'

August 17, 2025

Jason Momoa shares sweet words for his son's debut

Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, or Wolf, is set to debut in the forthcoming Dune: Part Three. He is just 16, and his father, Jason Momoa, is over the moon.

Appearing on the Smartless podcast, the actor who played in the franchise, gushed about his son's passion for acting.

“He's trained in martial arts his whole life. He always wants to act. I'm like, you're not acting. There's no way — I'm not letting you act. He does, like, school plays in Topanga, right? That's it,” he said of his kid.

The Game of Thrones alum recalled his concern about how hard the rehearsals for fight scenes were, where one has to wear heavy suits, as he pointed out that making movies at his level is "not digging ditches," it's still "******* hard.”

But the 46-year-old recalled when the producer Cale Boyter noticed Wolf; his first words, Jason remembered, were, “He oughta be in pictures!"

Cut short, the teenager was cast as one of the kids of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's characters.

Moreover, his son’s first acting job, Jason said, came in the middle of a whirlwind schedule which involved "the premiere of Chief of War, we flew to Hawaii. We did the premiere, I think, the 18th. We got on a plane that night. We landed on the 19th. My daughter's 18th [birthday] was the 20th.”

He continued, “We flew out the 21st. We landed in Budapest on the 22nd. He went to work on the 23rd. His first goddamn scene, I’m sitting there ****** my pants."

Despite being nervous, Jason said he was proud of him, "He's with Zendaya. I'm like, 'He's in it.' And I'm like, 'My baby, 16 years old.' And he just killed it. I'm just crying. I was a ******* wreck. I was so proud of him."

In the end, Jason summed up Wolf's future in the acting industry, "You want your kids to just be better than you. I'm like, 'This *********** gonna be, like... he's gonna blow me away.'"

Dune: Part Three will be out on Dec. 18, 2026. 

