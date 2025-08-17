Drake Bell files for divorce from Janet Von Schmeling two years after split

Drake Bell divorces estranged wife over two years after split

Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling are officially ending their marriage after years of separation.

The Nickelodeon alum, 39, submitted legal documents this Thursday in Seminole County, Fla., to dissolve their marriage. The details of the divorce remain unknown.

"At this time, Mr. Bell and his wife would like privacy as they transition into this new phase of their life,” his attorney, Brittany Staggs, told TMZ.

Von Schmeling, 31, first initiated divorce proceedings in April 2023, filing in Los Angeles just a week after the Drake and Josh actor went missing and sparked a police search.

She listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and requested primary legal and physical custody of their son, Wyatt, now 4, with visitation rights granted to Bell.

Bell and Von Schmeling began dating in 2013 and wed in an intimate ceremony in 2018.