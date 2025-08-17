 
Geo News

Drake Bell files for divorce from Janet Von Schmeling two years after split

Actress Janet Von Schmeling first initiated divorce proceedings more than two years ago

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 17, 2025

Drake Bell divorces estranged wife over two years after split
Drake Bell divorces estranged wife over two years after split

Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling are officially ending their marriage after years of separation.

The Nickelodeon alum, 39, submitted legal documents this Thursday in Seminole County, Fla., to dissolve their marriage. The details of the divorce remain unknown.

"At this time, Mr. Bell and his wife would like privacy as they transition into this new phase of their life,” his attorney, Brittany Staggs, told TMZ.

Von Schmeling, 31, first initiated divorce proceedings in April 2023, filing in Los Angeles just a week after the Drake and Josh actor went missing and sparked a police search.

She listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and requested primary legal and physical custody of their son, Wyatt, now 4, with visitation rights granted to Bell.

Bell and Von Schmeling began dating in 2013 and wed in an intimate ceremony in 2018.

Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian's big meetup revealed
Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian's big meetup revealed
Kylie Jenner ‘mom duties' coming in way of Timothée Chalamet romance?
Kylie Jenner ‘mom duties' coming in way of Timothée Chalamet romance?
'Downton Abbey' star pays tribute to late Maggie Smith
'Downton Abbey' star pays tribute to late Maggie Smith
How newly-single Ben Affleck spent his 53rd birthday
How newly-single Ben Affleck spent his 53rd birthday
James Gunn shares big update on 'Superman' sequel
James Gunn shares big update on 'Superman' sequel
'Chief of War' stars respond to major question about series
'Chief of War' stars respond to major question about series
'The Wire' star gets candid about rebooting hit show
'The Wire' star gets candid about rebooting hit show
Real reason why Katie Price's ex Peter Andre spoke out on co parenting
Real reason why Katie Price's ex Peter Andre spoke out on co parenting