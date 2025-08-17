Pierce Brosnan reveals secret behind great hair at age 72

Pierce Brosnan spills the beans on his great hair secret

Pierce Brosnan denies undergoing any cosmetic intervention for his hair.

The 72-year-old actor was at the Thursday premiere of his latest film, The Thursday Murder Club, when the conversation with the press shifted to his hair.

"It’s all in the hair, the old Celtic hair,” he told Page Six as he revealed his theories behind why he and other Irish men seem to have such great hair.

Brosnan noted that his father also "had good hair," before joking that "potatoes, butter," and "the Guinness" beer were behind his hair health.

As for his overall health while he seemingly ages gracefully, the star told the outlet, "I'm doing my best!"

In 2024, Brosnan even teased that he thinks he's still got what it takes to play James Bond once again.

"Let’s see where the wind takes us. Let’s see what happens. They know where to find me," he said on the Today show in April 2024 when asked if he’d consider returning as the legendary spy he played in four blockbuster films from 1995 to 2002.