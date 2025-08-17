Kim Kardashian shares childhood moment with mom Kris Jenner, dad Robert

Kim Kardashian shares photo with late dad Robert

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable childhood photo with her parents.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the reality TV star posted a throwback photo with mom Kris Jenner and late dad Robert Kardashian.

In the picture Kim can be seen donning a white shirt looking into the camera alongside her dad, who donned a white shirt with a black tie and her mom, in black-and-white striped shirt.

In the captions, the SKIMS founder simply wrote, “Dad, Mom and Me.”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for the reality TV stars.

One user wrote, “I always love when you all find new pictures of Dad. It’s beyond wonderful because, he meant the world to us!!!!”

Meanwhile another added, “LOVE THIS,” and the third commented, “@kimkardashian that’s a beautiful photo very wholesome.”

“Beautiful picture peace to soul,” the fourth comment read.

Robert Kardashian passed away on September 30, 2003 at the age of 59. Besides Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Robert also share daughters Kourtney, Khloe and a son, Rob Kardashian.

On the other hand, the momager Kris also shares daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with now-ex partner Caitlyn Jenner.