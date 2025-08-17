Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham friendship over after 'tense moments'

Selena Gomez not friends with Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham?

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s friendship is reportedly over.

Insiders have revealed that Selena has grown apart from Nicola and Brooklyn after their attention seeking behaviour.

This comes after Nicola and Brooklyn renewed their vows recently and Selena was not present at the ceremony. Moreover, the Only Murders in the Building actress did not even congratulate the couple on social media.

An insider told The Sun, “Last year, she noticed Nicola’s behaviour toward her and [fiancé Benny Blanco] turned into a constant quest for attention.”

“There were many tense moments, for example, during dinners and lunches, where Nicola would try to sit where photographers could get the best angle.”

The tipster also claimed that Nicola wasn’t nice to Selena Gomez, saying, “she wasn’t very nice to Selena if people weren’t paying enough attention to her.”

Noting, “I mean, just look at Nicola and Brooklyn’s circle of friends; it’s shrinking every week. Some people have turned their backs on them because they’ve realised how Nicola behaves, and Brooklyn isn’t doing much to change the dynamic.”

On the other hand, the eldest son of Beckhams is also not friends with fellow nepo babies such as Gordon Ramsay’s children Jack and Holly and Madonna and Guy Richie’s son Rocco.

The source said, “Rocco, Selena, the Ramsay kids – none of them have even liked the wedding pics after Nicola posted, let alone commented to congratulate them.”

“Things have gone very cold with his old friends – it’s like the marriage to Nicola meant he started a whole new life with new people around him,” they added.

This comes amid Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s ongoing feud with his family David Beckham and Victoria.