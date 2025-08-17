Gal Gadot gets candid about working with Rachel Zegler in 'Snow White'

'Snow White' Gal Gadot shares her experience working with Rachel Zegler

Gal Gadot has opened up about her experience filming Snow White.

Despite the film’s box office failure, the actress admitted that she had fun filming Snow White.

During her appearance on the TV show The A Talks, Gal shared her experience working alongside Rachel Zegler.

In the movie, Gal played the role of Evil Queen in the film, while Rachel played the role of Snow White.

Gal said, “I really enjoyed filming that movie, I really had fun.”

“Even working alongside Rachel Zegler. We laughed and we talked, we had fun,” she added.

The actress noted, “I was positive the movie was going to be a huge hit. And then Oct. 7 happened, and what happened all over in different industries, not just Hollywood, there was a lot of pressure put on celebrities, actors, creators to post against Israel.”

It is worth mentioning that Gal Gadot blamed anti-Israel sentiment for the box office failure.

“I can always explain and try to give people in the world context about the situation and the reality in Israel, and I always do that. But at the end, people make up their own minds.”

“And I was disappointed that the movie was incredibly affected by all of that and that it didn’t do well at the box office. But it is what it is, you win some, you lose some,” the actress said.