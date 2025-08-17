Helen Mirren believes next James Bond has to be male

Helen Mirren says next James Bond can't be woman

Helen Mirren, famously known for her role in The Queen, discussed the next James Bond movie.

In an interview with Saga Magazine alongside Pierce Brosnan, who played the role of 007 actor previously, Mirren said that despite being a feminist she believes James Bond roles should be played by male.

As per Mirren, “You can’t have a woman.”

“James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else,” she added.

Notably, Brosnan also agreed with Mirren's views. He went on to express his excitement to see who’ll be the next James Bond.

Brosnan said, “I’m so excited to see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character.”

“I adore the world of James Bond. It's been very good to me. It's the gift that keeps giving. And I'm just a member of the audience now, sitting back, saying: ‘Show us what you're going to do,’” the actor added.

Additionally, this isn’t the first time Mirren has talked about the James Bond movie. Previously, Mirren defended that the 007 role could be played by women in an interview with The Telegraph.

When asked if she’d play the role in 2017, Mirren said, “I’m too old. In my youth, that would have been great, of course.”

“But that time was different; we could never even have imagined a woman playing that role,” she added.

It is worth mentioning that Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan are set to appear together in the upcoming adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club.