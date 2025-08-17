Sarah Jessica Parker admits raiding Carrie Bradshaw's closet for personal use

Photo: Sarah Jessica Parker reveals how Carrie Bradshaw’s closet help her navigate thoughtful moments

Sarah Jessica Parker reportedly does not mind stepping into the shoe collection of Carrie Bradshaw when the occasion calls for it.

In a recent chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the actress, revealed that she has dipped into her Sex and the City and And Just Like That... character's legendary fashion archive for personal use on rare occasions.

"I just did it," Parker said with a laugh. "I was invited to a birthday party in England, and we were already nearby, so I pulled from the archive."

She went on to admit that it's "one of the few occasions I've ever pulled from the archive for personal use," adding, "It's not every day."

The Emmy-winning star explained she’s "very thoughtful" about those moments.

"I ask myself: What would the circumstances and the environment be that I would be wearing this, and would it be okay and safe, or would it be destroyed? I'm very judicious about that," she explained.

During the same chat, Parker also opened up about being surprised by some of the fans she’s met over the years.

She recalled, "I was at a CNN event, and all these legendary basketball players were saying, 'Oh my God! I have to take a picture with you and send this home.' And I never expected that they would know who I was. I certainly knew who they were."

She added that her fanbase extends far beyond what she could have imagined. "New York City police officers or first responders — it's just a whole variety of people, and it's really very moving," she says.