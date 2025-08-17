Kristine Bell opens up about audiences love for 'Nobody Wants This'

Kristine Bell reflects on crafting on-screen passion

Kristine Bell recently reflected on why the first Nobody Wants This connection captivates the audiences.

For the unversed, the 45-year-old American actress and comedian, who played Joanne, and Adam Brody, who played Noah, are returning for the sophomore season with changes in their relationship, per the show’s producer.

At the inaugural Televerse event on Thursday, August 15 at the J.W. Marriott L.A. Live, Erin Foster, creator and showrunner, revealed, “Joanne and Noah are now at a place in their relationship for Season 2 where they’re asking each other different questions.”

“Everyone’s been in the first couple months of a relationship, and everyone’s past the threshold where you ask if you and your partner are going to dinner with each other’s families or if you are going to cohabitate with one another. There’s all of these teeny, tiny things that link you closer to someone else,” he explained.

For the unversed, Nobody Wants This follows Joanne, a podcast host who does not follow religion, and Noah, a rabbi who is not traditional.

They start to wonder about their feelings for each other and if a romance can work between them. In the debut season’s intimate scene, Bell articulated her thoughts on the closeness and why it caught large-scale attention.

She quipped, “In the [first kiss] moment, it is meant to give the audience the passion of like these two people and their comfort together, because comfort can be incredibly passionate. It’s a deep, beautiful emotion, and we don’t associate it with kissing very much.”

Foster also added, “I think that as sometimes as women, there’s sort of a universal language that we all know with each other. We have a responsibility when we’re creating something that we are telling the narrative of romance to young women.”

“And a lot of it is, have you know their habits that you sort of don’t want to emulate, and the idea of showing women a healthy relationship. Sometimes as a woman, we want men to talk to us like we’re a little delicate and strong, and to support us,” he noted.