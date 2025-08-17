Lahore court grants two-day remand of YouTuber Ducky Bhai in gambling case

YouTuber Ducky Bhai. — Facebook/@duckybhaivlogs

LAHORE: A local court in the Punjab capital on Sunday approved a two-day physical remand of famed YouTuber Saadur Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, in a case linked to the alleged promotion of online gambling and betting applications.

Ducky Bhai was arrested early Sunday at Lahore airport by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The NCCIA presented him before the duty judicial magistrate and sought his remand for further investigation. The court accepted the request and granted the agency a two-day physical remand.

The court directed the NCCIA to present the YouTuber again on August 19. The district court also instructed the agency to submit a detailed investigation report at the next hearing.

The case against the YouTuber was registered by the state through the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency at midnight on August 17.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the case includes charges under sections 13, 14, 25, and 26 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, as well as sections 294-B and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Rehman is accused of promoting various online gambling and betting platforms, including Binomo and 1xBet, through his YouTube channel, the FIR claimed.

This latest case comes just months after the motorway police booked the famous YouTuber for performing dangerous stunts while driving.

Duky Bhai is one of Pakistan's most-followed digital content creators, with over 700 videos uploaded and more than 8 million subscribers on YouTube.