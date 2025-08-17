 
Emma Stone reveals the darkest part of her 'Spider-Man' journey

August 17, 2025

Emma Stone has revealed that doing press tours for The Amazing Spider-Man left her feeling “truly psychotic the entire time.”

In an interview with Vogue, the 36-year-old American actress and film producer reminisced about her time playing Gwen Stacy with Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

Stone admitted she loved the experience and the people she met, but the press tours for the films felt like a huge challenge, as the work needed to promote the movies was very demanding and became harder since Tom Holland’s Spider-Man joined the MCU.

The Poor Things star quipped, “I will say the press tours for these films. I don’t know how people do it. I remember it being nine countries in two weeks. You’re functioning in a state of jet lag previously unknown to you. I felt truly psychotic the entire time. I’m half dead.”

Stone went on to acknowledge she really enjoyed working on the Spider-Man movies before her character was killed in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, stating, “I really loved doing ‘Spider-Man.’”

“I loved everybody I worked with. I met Andrew there. I met Sally Field. Marc Webb was wonderful. It was a really special time in my life. That’s a recurring theme: The people, more than the film itself, is what sticks with me for so long. I only have fond memories of this experience,” the La La Land actress said. (sic)

