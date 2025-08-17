Terence Stamp, 'Superman' star, dies at 87

'Superman' star Terence Stamp dead at 87

Terence Stamp, known for his good looks as well as his role in 1978's Superman as General Zod, died at the age of 87.



It is unclear what the cause of the death of the star was, but his family on Sunday shared a statement, which Reuters reported.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer, that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come. We ask for privacy at this sad time," it read.

Born July 22, 1938, in Stepney, London, Terence had scored a nod in the Academy and Golden Globe for his on-screen debut in 1962's historical drama Billy Budd.

In an interview with BFI in 2013, he said, “The first film I ever saw was called Beau Geste, with Gary Cooper. My mother took me to see that. I was probably under four years old."

"It was Cooper playing a soldier in the Foreign Legion. I didn’t realize the impact, but it made an indelible impression on me," he added.

Moreover, the late actor credits include Far from the Madding Crowd, Wall Street, Young Guns, The Real McCoy, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, The Haunted Mansion, Valkyrie and Last Night in Soho.

Besides films, the actor also appeared in television shows such as Smallville, His Dark Materials, etc.