Victoria Beckham looks back on 'hard' past in new Netflix doc

Victoria Beckham 'suffers' from negative press in life

Negative attention can have a staggering toll, and the life of Victoria Beckham is reportedly an example of this.



Being in the spotlight for over 30 years, Netflix's upcoming docu-series on the Spice Girl alum sheds light on this, as a source told Page Six, “When you look back in hindsight at the media environment in the ’90s, it was super hard."

In the three-part series, the insider said the viewers would get to know the pressure the 51-year-old was under from the bad press and its effects on her health.

“There was a huge scrutiny on Victoria’s appearance and her weight. I think the audience will have some understanding of what she went through," the tipster tattled.

Along with this, the documentary will also feature snippets of interviews with mother-of-four, including her appearance on TV presenter Chris Evans' show in 1999, where he forced her to check her weight live on air.

This came just two months after the delivery of her son, Brooklyn, which reportedly pushed her to go to great lengths to check her diet and, overall, weight.

Her husband, David Beckham, in an earlier interview with River Cafe Table 4 podcast, said, “Unfortunately, I’m married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years.

He continued, “Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate from that.”

As time passed, however, Victoria told Grazia magazine last year that “life’s too short” for constant calorie-counting.

Moreover, Victoria's allegedly estranged son, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have also featured in the documentary, though briefly.

Victoria's docu-series will be out in September on Netflix.