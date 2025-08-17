Here's what late Terence Stamp said about his pivotal role

Photo: Late Terence Stamp on turning point of his career: 'This is it'

Terence Stamp has died at the age of 87.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor passed away on Sunday, 17th August 2025, morning, as confirmed by his family.

The veteran British actor was famed for his commanding screen presence and iconic turn as General Zod in 1978’s Superman and its 1980 sequel.

Beyond his professional life, Stamp also moved in high-profile circles, counting Princess Diana among his friends.

In a statement, Stamp’s loved ones said, “He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come."

"We ask for privacy at this sad time,” they said in the statement while the cause of death was not revealed.

Born in London’s East End in 1938, Stamp was the son of a tugboat stoker and grew up during the bombing raids of the Second World War.

Early in his career, he shared a flat with fellow rising star Michael Caine.

His breakthrough came in 1962 when he landed the title role in Peter Ustinov’s Billy Budd, earning an Academy Award nomination and instant recognition.

Reflecting on that pivotal moment, he told The Guardian in 2019, “To be cast by somebody like Ustinov was something that gave me a great deal of self-confidence in my film career. During the shooting, I just thought, ‘Wow! This is it.’”

The actor’s career flourished with a range of memorable roles, from the flamboyant The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994) to Valkyrie (2008) and The Adjustment Bureau (2011).