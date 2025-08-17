Simon Kinberg credits one show for completely reshaping his 'Star Wars' plans

Simon Kinberg drops galactic secret about 'Star Wars' trilogy

Simon Kinberg, best known for his work on the X-Men franchise, revealed that Andor served as his inspiration for the upcoming Star Wars trilogy.

For the unversed, it has been some time since a Star Wars story caught much attention like the one about Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor from 2022 to 2025.

After his prequel series ended with its second season, another creator from the Star Wars world shared how much it meant to him and what he is planning next.

Talking to Nerdtropolis about his new Star Wars trilogy, the 52-year-old American filmmaker revealed there are other stories that will come out before his does.

Kinberg quipped, “There’s a ton of wildly talented folks that want to do great work. I was super inspired and just sort of awestruck by what Tony Gilroy did with Andor. I thought that was about as good of science fiction storytelling as you can do in any franchise.”

The X-Men: Apocalypse creator noted that looking at the Emmy-nominated show as a starting point should give people confidence and show that he has something exciting planned but it also feels unreal to him.

“It’s not even a dream come true—I couldn’t have dreamed it. Just to be told there’d be more movies would have been unbelievable. To be allowed on the set of any of them was already a dream. My enthusiasm only grows with working on and around it,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that there are not many details about Kinberg’s planned trilogy, but it is confirmed that it will happen after the events of Rise of Skywalker.