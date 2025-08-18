Prince Harry ‘money problems' come on surface amid Netflix deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been ridiculed over their Netflix documentary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have revealed that they have extended their deal with the streaming giant, have compromised on lesser money.

Journalist Richard Eden said: "It's definitely a slap in the face. Let's deal with the facts. Harry himself in his interview with Oprah Winfrey talked about how he needed money and he needed it quickly because security and money had been cut off from his father."

Speaking of the new deal announced earlier this week, Mr Eden claimed: "This is none of a kind from everything I have heard. It is just a first look deal so the only money they will receive is if the programmes are commissioned."

During his interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry spoke about signing his deal with Netflix over money.

"We hadn't thought about it," Harry continued. "So, there were all sorts of different options. And look, from my perspective, all I needed was enough money to be able to pay for security to keep my family safe."