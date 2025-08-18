Kanye West 'warns' Bianca Censori on ties with ex

Kanye West 'alerts' Bianca Censori over new friendship

Recently, there have been reports indicating the growing closeness between Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian. But Kanye West is reportedly not a fan of it.



"Bianca extending out an olive branch to Kim doesn’t sit well with Kanye at all," an insider told the Heat World.

The Grammy winner has previously voiced his distrust of his ex-wife's family, and the source said it's exactly what he alerted his spouse to.

"Kanye is aware that Kim and Bianca are talking; it makes him feel pretty uneasy, and he would prefer if they had no one-on-one dialogue at all," the tipster tattled.

"He’s told Bianca to be wary of Kim and her family, that they’re trying to pull her in with their classic manipulation tactics, and that it’s dangerous to get too close to them," the bird chirped.

Despite Bianca's assurance, Ye's worries have not gone away, the source said.

"But Bianca’s promised him there’s nothing to worry about here and that she needs him to show trust. But he’s an incredibly paranoid guy and worries where this is all headed," the bird chirped.

In other news, a new documentary featuring Kanye West's arguably most pivotal moments of life is set to be released.

Directed by Nico Ballesteros, the film will give a glimpse into Ye's mental health issues, marriage woes with Kim Kardashian, and the tanking of business deals over his anti-Semitic controversies.

In Whose Name? will be out on Sept 19.