Alan Cumming reveals why playing Nightcrawler again changed everything

Alan Cumming calls Nightcrawler's return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ 'healing'

Alan Cumming is gushing over playing Nightcrawler once again in Marvel's upcoming movie, Avengers: Doomsday.

In a recent chat with People, The Traitors host confessed that playing the role of the teleporting mutant again after decades was healing to him, as, according to the 60-year-old actor, the first time he played the character in 2003’s X2 was a “terrible” time.

“I just came back,” Cumming told the outlet. “It was amazing. It was actually really… in a sort of ooey, gooey way, it was really healing and really nice to go back to something that was a terrible experience when I did it the first time. A great film, great film. I love the film.”

Cumming noted that filming X2 with defamed director Bryan Singer was “miserable” and “awful for a variety of reasons that I have talked about at length.”

But he explained that the experience of filming for Doomsday has been totally opposite

“It was actually really great to go back,” the Emmy winner added. “I’m 60 years old. I did not think I would be doing stunts, playing a superhero in my 60s. So that was great. And everyone was really nice. And I got it done really quickly because I couldn’t go, because of The Traitors, when most of my scenes were being shot.”

Along with Cumming other X-Men returning for Marvel's major team-up include Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn, and Ian McKellen.