Madelyn Cline shares romantic advice as she navigates love

Madelyn Cline shares her two cents on love

Madelyn Cline is putting out a word of wisdom as she navigates the dating world.

The actress, 27, was at the Charleston premiere of her new romance film The Map That Leads To You on August 10 when the press asked her for the "best love advice" she's ever received.

“Best love advice. I dunno. Fall in love, don't be afraid of it,” said Cline, who's had several high-profile romances, including with Pete Davidson from September 2023 to 2024.

“Look, historically, I haven't been, like, the most successful [at love], so don't take advice from me until I figure it out.”

The Outer Banks star, whose most recent known relationship was with the 31-year-old comedian, kept their relationship private for the most part, except until recently.

"The jokes, they write themselves. And I said it before, and I'll say it again, that is my only comment," Cline told Allure for their July cover story. "He has a really cute dog and some really great girlfriends now," Cline added.

Cline also previously dated her Outer Banks costar Chase Stoke, whom she met in 2019 shortly before filming for the series began. The pair went public with their relationship in 2020 before splitting after less than two years in 2021.

The Map That Leads to You premieres on Prime Video on August 20.