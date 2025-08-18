Bella Thorne singles out fans after backlash over her proposal to fiance

Bella Thorne reacts as fans divide over her proposal to fiance of two years

Bella Thorne is taking notice of her fans' mixed reaction to her recent romantic proposal to her fiancé, Mark Emms.

It began this weekend when the singer and actress, 27, shared photos and clips from the recent proposal, marking two years since he popped the question first.

The Disney alum could be seen getting down on one knee while surrounded by candles, flowers, and red heart-shaped balloons.

Emms was initially unsure of what Thorne was doing until he knelt to meet her at eye level. His jaw dropped when the actress pulled out a ring box.

“3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I,” Thorne, 27, captioned the videos. However, most fans did not approve of the gesture.

“If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused,” one Instagram user commented under the post, while another wrote, "Ok ladies let’s not normalise this, okay?”

“Girls in 2025: he said yeeesss,” someone quipped while a fourth sarcastically said they “would rather swallow glass” than propose to their man.

Others gushed over the sweet moment, as a fan wrote, “I don’t understand why everyone’s hating. It’s cute,” while another agreed, “comments failed. girl power i love you for this.”

In her response, Thorne took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, saying, “The comments on my post are hilarious!!

“Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let’s not normalize proposing to your partner — other half is like f*** yeah girl power this is the sweetest.”

The OnlyFans creator and Emms went public with their romance in February 2023 after she broke off her engagement to Benjamin Mascolo.