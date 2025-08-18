 
Gisele Bundchen bonds with Joaquim Valente, their baby on sweet stroll

The model welcomed first child with Joaquim Valente, her third, back in February

August 18, 2025

Gisele Bundchen is spending some quality time with boyfriend Joaquim Valente and their little one on a sweet weekend stroll.

On Sunday, August 17, the 45-year-old supermodel stepped out with her beau and their newborn son in Surfside, Florida, via Daily Mail.

For the stroll on the sunny day, Gisele can be seen wearing a white vest paired with brown denim shorts. She completed her look with a white cap and braided her hair into two halves, as per snaps shared by the outlet.

Whereas Joaquim was spotted wearing a Black T-shirt paired with Grey shorts.

Their baby was resting in the stroller. The couple was also accompanied by their pet dog on the weekend outing

For the unversed, the ex-wife of NFL star Tom Brady welcomed her first child with Joaquim, her third, back in February.

Joaquin, a professional Jiu-Jitsu instructor, and Gisele have been dating since June 2023.

The Brazilian model is also mom to daughter Vivian and son Benjamin, whom she shares with ex husband Tom.

Tom and Gisele parted ways in 2022 following their 13 years of marriage.

Sharing some insights into her motherhood journey after welcoming her little one, Gisele said she was "very grateful."

"Having my hair and make-up done makes me feel like I'm on vacation: with a baby, the nights are so short that I've hardly brushed my hair in recent months."

"Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I'm back in control of my rhythm," she told French Vogue.

