JoJo Siwa teases exciting baby plans with boyfriend Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa drops hint about starting family with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa is dishing out her baby plan with boyfriend Chris Hughes as their romance is blooming.

The 22-year-old Dance Moms star recently hinted that she wants to start a family in an interview with The Sun.

The reality star confirmed her desire after denying pregnancy rumors circulating on TikTok.

She was asked if she still wants children. Siwa responded, "I crave them, I absolutely would love to have babies, it's absolutely in my future, and I don't think it's that far away."

One of the reasons Siwa mentioned that she feels ready to have kids as she has a stable in career.

"I'm at a place in my life where my career by no means is slowing down, but my career is at a point where it works and it runs and I know how to do everything that I'm doing and I'm not learning anything new, so I'm at a great place with that. Obviously I have a great boy in my life, there's a lot of things to happen before then, but definitely want kids," she explained.

For the unversed, Siwa and Chris, who confirmed their romance in May after meeting on Celebrity Big Brother in April, have been sharing insights into their life as a couple on social media.

Elsewhere in the conversation, she hinted that Chris is planning a getaway this autumn, after she finishes her Infinity Heart tour in October.