Pete Davidson reveals why Elsie Hewitt didn't want to reveal pregnancy

Pete Davidson shares why he feels 'bad' for pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson is opening up about his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt's pregnancy for the very first time.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Breakfast Club podcast, the comedian shared that he felt "bad" for dragging the model into the limelight during her pregnancy.

“I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s–t,” said the Saturday Night Live alum.

“Anything we do or she does now is gonna be a thing,” added Pete, explaining he and his girlfriend are private people.

The Rookie actor further said, “I feel really bad because … she’s a very private person and she’s the one going through it. She’s the one doing all the work.”

“I feel so guilty and horrible that in any way, shape, or form … I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy,” continued the 31-year-old.

Pete added, “Luckily, she loves me and knows what comes with me, and we’ve talked about it before we were fully in a relationship, but I really feel s–tty for her in that aspect.”

The Pickup star further revealed that Elsie "didn't want to post" about her pregnancy on social media, but they "were not given a choice."

In July, Elsie announced her pregnancy alongside a slew of photos and videos.