Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson 'threatened' King Charles with tell-all books?

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson could 'spill the beans' on monarchy

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of Sussex have been at the center of controversy following shocking revelations in the latest biography.

Andrew Lownie’s biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York painted a devastating portrait of the disgraced Prince’s life.

In an interview with Woman’s Day magazine, the royal biographer shared some insights that while Prince William wants to get rid of his uncle, King Charles keeps his brother around.

As per Lownie, King Charles, who is fighting cancer battle currently, is a “kind man” and “was fond of Andrew as a child but he has no illusions about him and can see the reputational damage to the monarchy that he is causing.”

“He is also a sick man with more important priorities and doesn’t want family tensions. He has realised he cannot evict Andrew from Royal Lodge (while he honours the tenancy) but has cut his financial support. All he can do now is keep his brother out of public sight,” he added.

Lownie also claimed that King Charles doesn’t want Prince Andrew or Sarah Ferguson to cause any “trouble,” noting that the Duke and Duchess of York have “threatened” with a tell-all book.

“Charles may be operating on the basis that it is best to keep Andrew and Fergie inside the tent rather than risk them causing trouble,” Lownie said.

Adding, “Both have threatened to write books. [Fergie] has often hinted she – or associates – might spill the beans.”

This comes as the shocking revelations about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were made in the latest Andrew Lownie’s book, including details of his love affairs, controversial friendships and unconventional relationship with his wife.

Moreover, Andrew’s inner circle have reportedly now decided to come forward to spill more shocking details about the past.

As per the royal biographer the biggest "collateral damage” due to the book is Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. “They love their father but are embarrassed and upset by the disclosures about both parents,” Lownie said.

“I doubt we will see the three in public together again. The interesting question is how they will respond to the allegations against their mother, which are equally damning,” he added.