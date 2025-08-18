Corey Mylchreest reveals he once auditioned for THIS fan-favorite Disney character

Corey Mylchreest admits he auditioned for live-action film 'Tangled'

Corey Mylchreest revealed that he once auditioned for a fan-favourite Disney character, but unfortunately he didn't get the role.

In a new interview with Seventeen Magazine, the 24-year-old actor admitted that he gave an audition for the role of Flynn Rider in the live-action version of Disney's Tangled.

"I think I can say this now because I don't think it’s happening anymore, but I auditioned for Tangled," said Corey.

The Elevator Pitch star then asked to see the try-out reel, but he swiftly rejected it.

"We don't have the footage anymore," said Corey. "I deleted it and then I burnt it and then I burnt the phone that I filmed on. And then I burnt the room that I did it in. And then I burnt myself."

The actor further told the outlet that a musical fantasy comedy required strong vocals, which led to his unsuccessful audition.

"No, it wasn't very good," said the My Oxford Year star. "They then told me that they wanted someone with singing experience."

It is pertinent to mention that Disney scrapped its live-action Tangled film following the poor performance of Snow White at the box office.