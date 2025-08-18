Sarah Jessica Parker bashes 'And Just Like That' hate-watchers

Sarah Jessica Parker gets honest about ending of 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker has recently bashed hate-watchers of And Just Likes That.

In a latest interview with New York Times, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed the hard-work that her cast-mates had done for the S** and The City sequel.

Referring to negative comments on social media, she began by saying, “I don’t think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that.”

The series reportedly faced considerable viewer backlash, with many viewers expressing dislike for the show, particularly its writing and character development.

“We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real,” the Footloose actress told the outlet. “I guess I don’t really care.”

Before concluding, she said, “And the reason I don’t care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful.”

Parker reprised the role of Carrie Bradshaw in the S** and The City sequel alongside Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

In the end of the series, Bradshaw decided to embrace her single life, York continued to navigate her dating life, and Hobbes dealt with her son’s unplanned pregnancy.

For those unversed, the series viewership has dropped approximately 7% from season 2 to season 3. The season 3 premiere reportedly saw 429,000 households watching and for season 2 it was 463,000, as per Deadline.

The final episode concluded the series on August 14, 2025.