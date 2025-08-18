Mila Kunis reveals shocking preparation for 'Black Swan'

Mila Kunis recalls filming experience of 'Black Swan'

Mila Kunis has recently dished on the shocking preparations she had to do for Black Swan.

Appearing for an interview with Vogue on the 15th anniversary of the 2010's movie, the Hollywood actress candidly talked about the challenges that she faced while filming the movie.

Revealing the special preparation for the role of Black Swan, she began, "My prep was a lot of dancing and very little eating - which I know you're not supposed to say, but it's the truth. I drank a lot of broth and danced for 12 hours a day."

"We were only supposed to have three months of prep before filming started, but we lost some financing, so that got extended to six months while Darren tried to find money," the Friends with Benefits actress added as well.

Recalling bruises that the 42-year-old actress had while learning the ballad dance, she told the outlet, "We would shoot those dancing scenes for hours, and I had bruises all over my ribs just from being lifted over and over again."

Before concluding, Mila Kunis shared, "I think I said, 'I danced once,' and that got twisted into me having taken pointed, I may have exaggerated on your behalf!"

The psychological horror movie revolves around a young ballerina Nina Sayers, played by Natalie Portman, who prepares to play dual roles as White Swan and Black Swan in the production of Swan Lake.

Black Swan was released on February 11, 2010.