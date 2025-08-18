 
'X-Men' star looks back at filming 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Alan Cumming, the blue-skinned mutant, opens up about shooting 'Avengers: Doomsday'

August 18, 2025

Alan Cumming, who portrayed Nightcrawler in the X-Men franchise, says he has wrapped up his part of shooting in the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

"I just came back. It was amazing. It was actually really – in a sort of ooey, gooey way, it was really healing and really nice to go back to something that it was a terrible experience when I did it the first time," the blue-skinned mutant told People.

Though the actor appeared in X2, his filming experience on the film was, in his words, "miserable."

But on the set of Avengers, he said, "It was actually really great to go back. And especially, I'm 60 years old. I did not think I would be doing stunts, playing a superhero in my 60s. So that was great."

He continued, "And everyone was really nice. And I got it done really quickly because I couldn't go, because of The Traitors, when most of my scenes were being shot." 

"So I squashed them all together, and got a green screen and various things and little scenes of people here and there. But it was pretty stealthy," the actor added.

Along with Alan, his other X-Men fellow actors, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, and James Marsden as Cyclops, are set to reprise their characters.

Avengers: Doomsday will be out on December 18, 2026.

